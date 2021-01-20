CSK Retain Suresh Raina For IPL 2021, Cloud Of Doubt Over Jadhav, Chawla's Future: Report

With the mini-auction for the IPL 2021 inching closer, the Chennai Super Kings led by former India skipper MS Dhoni has decided to retain Suresh Raina. As per ANI sources, CSK has decided to retain the former India batsman along with star players Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo. The development comes as the franchises face the deadline heat of January 20 to submit their list of retained players ahead of the mini-auction.

Meanwhile, ANI sources have also informed that the decision on retention of Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla and Murali Vijay is impending and a final call will be taken before submitting the list to BCCI at 5 PM on Wednesday. The trio has failed to impress with their performances in the previous editions of the IPL. Earlier in the day, veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh also bid adieu to the franchise as his contract expired, affirming that he had not been retained for the upcoming edition. The three-time champions will also miss the services of Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who announced his retirement after the IPL 2020 in UAE.

'He is an integral member'

While Raina had opted out of the IPL 2020 in UAE and has also announced his retirement from international cricket, CSK has decided to persist with the number three batsman.

"Raina will definitely be a part of the CSK family. He is an integral member and there was never any doubt on him being retained. It was his personal call to retain from UAE and the management was clear that his space needed to be respected. We expect him to fire on all cylinders this time around," ANI quoted sources.

It is expected that Chennai, one team that only had Rs 15 lakh left after the last auction, would release at least two big salaried players in Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla and increase their purse.

Harbhajan bids farewell

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh revealed that his contract with the Chennai Super Kings ended on Wednesday and that he will no longer be a part of the IPL side. The ace spinner, who was roped in by CSK two years ago, bid farewell to the Super Kings while terming his experience with MS Dhoni & co as 'great'. Notably, Harbhajan Singh pulled out from IPL 2020 that was held in the UAE citing personal reasons. Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to inform his fans about his contract with CSK coming to an end and expressed his gratitude to Chennai Super Kings' staff, management and fans.

(With ANI Inputs)

