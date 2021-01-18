Is MS Dhoni NOT Keen On Retaining Suresh Raina? Chennai Team Official Provides Update

Suresh Raina has been a great servant of cricket not only for the Indian national side but also for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai side in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is loved by the Chennai fans and over the years, he was called as Mr. Dependable for the Men in Yellow. However, for the upcoming season, there is a cloud of uncertainty over Raina donning the yellow jersey.

During the Dream11 IPL 2020, the Chennai side had a disastrous campaign which not only saw them miss the playoffs spot for the first time but also finish at bottom of the points table. Suresh Raina's presence was really missed by Chennai side as the left=-hander returned home before the season had even begun. The 34-year-old's absence from last season's IPL could very well affect his place for the Dream11 IPL 2021 as recent reports are indicating that the Chennai side are is in two minds to retain him for the upcoming edition.

IPL auction: Will Suresh Raina find a place in the Chennai team?

According to a report by InsideSport, MS Dhoni and CSK team management are still unsure about retaining Raina for the upcoming season as the reason is being understood is the hefty pay-tag attached to the retired cricketer. As per the report, Raina had a ₹11 crore contract with Chennai side and as per the IPL norms, if a player has to be retained by the IPL franchise, it has to be done on the same price as it was in the previous year.

A source close to Chennai side while speaking to the website has said that the franchise has to take a big call on Raina despite there is no doubt about his contribution in success in past. The source also said that since the team is revamping itself there is there are thoughts about paying or blocking ₹11 crores from ₹85 crores total pay purse. If the franchise does retain Raina, then they will have to shell out ₹11 crores to the veteran which is 4 crores more than what franchise will be paying to India’s no.1 all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Suresh Raina's performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

As per the report, the Chennai outfit is also keeping a close eye on Raina’s performance in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. So far, the southpaw has failed to deliver with the bat. In 5 matches, the left-hander has scored just 102 runs with the unbeaten knock of 56 runs versus Punjab being his highest. Despite having staggering IPL numbers, Raina's current performance will be seen by Chennai side on basis of which it will be interesting to see if he is retained.

