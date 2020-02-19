CSK Star Shane Watson Names Lesser-known Pakistan Bowler As Toughest He Has Ever Faced

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is currently in Pakistan for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020). The tournament, scheduled to be played between February 20 and March 22, is the first to be conducted entirely in Pakistan. Defending champions Quetta Gladiators will begin their title defence in the tournament opener against Islamabad United.

PSL 2020: Shane Watson names Mohammad Hasnain as toughest Pakistan bowler

Being all set to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Shane Watson was an integral member of the Quetta Gladiators squad that won the title in 2019. While speaking with a leading Pakistan daily, the burly Queenslander was asked which Pakistani bowler has been the most challenging for him to encounter. By naming his Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain, Watson revealed that last year he faced him at the nets and he was not comfortable tackling him at all.

Mohammad Hasnain is a 19-year-old pacer who bowls with sharp pace and bounce. He picked 12 wickets for Quetta Gladiators last year, including a 3-30 in a match-winning final against Peshawar Zalmi. While Shane Watson fell cheaply in the title clash, the right-hander smashed 430 runs throughout the tournament at an average of 43.

IPL 2020: Shane Watson to resume CSK role after PSL 2020

After PSL 2020, Shane Watson will immediately fly to India to play his part in the upcoming Indian Premier League season (IPL 2020). During the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window, the maverick all-rounder was retained by CSK for ₹4 crore. He was part of the CSK line-up that won the coveted title in 2018 and played a key role in their runners-up campaign last year.

