IPL 2020: CSK Reportedly Reveals MS Dhoni's Arrival Date At Training Camp In Chennai

India cricketer MS Dhoni last played for India in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Post the mega event, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical. His absence from the field has given birth to concerns among his fans regarding his future with the Indian team. MS Dhoni was also recently snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in their list of centrally contracted players. Fans are really looking forward to MS Dhoni's comeback on the field.

MS Dhoni to start training with CSK camp from March 1: Reports

According to a report by a leading media network, MS Dhoni will start training with his teammates at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp from March 1st for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK players Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay and Ambati Rayudu have already started gearing up for IPL 2020. The trio sweated it off in the net sessions alongside the youngsters under the supervision of support staff.

MS Dhoni will be eyeing a comeback into the Indian team through IPL 2020. This season will be a crucial one for the former India captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MS Dhoni will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things.

MS Dhoni will once again lead CSK in IPL 2020. They are one of the most successful teams of the IPL with three titles to their name. CSK are the only team to have made it to the playoffs in every season they have played. At IPL 2020 auction, CSK bought Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood and R Sai Kishore. They seem to have all the bases covered and would like to replicate their performance from IPL 2018.

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS INSTAGRAM