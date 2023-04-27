Ajinkya Rahane looked in a totally different form while playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 and has turned out to be one of the most explosive batsmen for his team. Rahane slammed 71* runs off just 29 balls in the CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 match at a strike rate of 244.82. His innings consisted of six fours and five sixes.

Ajinkya Rahane was among the -main players of the Indian Test team was ruled out due to bad form. However, seeing his recent form the selectors have once again moved back to him and have named him in the 15-member squad of the WTC final against Australia to be played from June 7, 2023.

"Have realized that the journey is not always smooth sailing"

As the right-handed Indian batsman returned to the Indian side, he went to his LinkedIn profile and expressed his thoughts regarding the same, “In my career as a professional cricketer, I have realized that the journey is not always smooth sailing. There are moments when things don't go as planned, and it becomes tempting to get bogged down by the result. However, I have learned that it is essential to stick to the process and not let the outcome affect our focus", Ajinkya Rahane wrote on LinkedIn.

“As I look back on my career, I realize that the moments when I stuck to the process, despite the unfavourable result, were the ones that taught me the most. These are the moments that helped me grow as a person and as a cricketer. I realized that the times when I let the result dictate my approach were not my finest moments", Rahane continued.

The former Indian vice-captain also spoke regarding how he handles the pressure in certain situations and also how he deals with the expectations of the fans.

"Sticking to the process is not only essential in cricket but in any field that demands excellence. It helps us focus on the things that we can control and take ownership of our actions. When we focus on the process, we don't get overwhelmed by the outcome, and it keeps us motivated to keep working towards our goals", Ajinkya Rahane said.

"As someone who has been in the spotlight for several years, I know that the expectations can be overwhelming. However, I have learned to not let the pressure get to me and focus on the things that I can control. It is the same advice that I would give to anyone who is looking to advance in their field", Rahane said.

“So, let us all focus on the process and trust in our abilities. The results will follow, but until then, let us keep working hard and keep pushing ourselves towards excellence", Rahane continued.