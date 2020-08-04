Ex-CSK Player Sam Billings Recalls Watching Man Utd Matches With MS Dhoni In Hotel Room

Former India captain MS Dhoni is an ardent football fan. The veteran stumper's footballing skills have never been in doubt. MS Dhoni started his sports career as a goalkeeper. But as fate had it, he got into cricket went on to become one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen the world has ever seen. MS Dhoni is still a pro at football and is known for his ability to dribble. It's no secret that his favourite club is Manchester United.

Sam Billings opens up on bonding with MS Dhoni through common love for Man Utd

Recently, former CSK player Sam Billings who played under MS Dhoni at the Chennai-based franchise for two years opened up on his experience of learning from the 39-year old. He also revealed how both have an affinity for Man Utd. While speaking to Cricbuzz, Sam Billings said that there is no bigger star than MS Dhoni in terms of the role that he wants to fulfil. Billings added that there’s no better person to learn from than MS Dhoni.

The Englishman reckoned that for him, it was great to pick the CSK captain's brains and just enjoy the environment that he created there. Billing also recalled how both of them bonded over their love for Man Utd. Billing further said that Dhoni used to invite him whenever the game was on and they used to watch in his room.

The Kent batsman said it’s just pretty cool to talk about cricket with Mahi and just learn from him, to see how he goes about his business in terms of practice and games. The 29-year-old pointed out that the most incredible thing about Captain Cool is how he talks to his players, especially the young players. Billings said youngsters have the utmost respect and trust in him and he also trusts his people and allows them to really thrive in the environment. He also revealed how he used to ask Dhoni about what he would try to attempt against a particular bowler, which he said was really helpful for him.

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the end of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. The CSK skipper was supposed to make a comeback in IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the IPL 2020 is now set to be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The cash-rich league will be extremely crucial to bring MS Dhoni back into the scheme of things. MS Dhoni's performance in the IPL 2020 would be vital in deciding his future in international cricket.

IMAGE COURTESY: SAM BILLINGS INSTAGRAM