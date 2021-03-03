CSK Team 2021 Star Suffers COVID-19 Scare Ahead Of New Zealand Vs Australia 3rd T20I

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who recently played his 50th T20I, has been ruled out from New Zealand’s playing XI for the third match of the series against Australia. Just a few hours before the toss, the Black Caps announced on Twitter that Santner woke up with a head cold and is currently self-isolating as a precautionary measure while awaiting his COVID-19 test result. In a last-minute change, New Zealand speedster Adam Milne was called in as a replacement for Santner instead.

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I: Mitchell Santner ruled out, awaits COVID-19 result

Team update | Mitch Santner has been ruled out of tonight's match after waking up this morning with a head-cold. He is self-isolating as a precautionary measure while awaiting the results of a COVID test. #NZvAUS 1/2 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 3, 2021

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I: Series on the line for visitors

The Antipodean rivalry is set to continue with the third match of the ongoing five-match series on Wednesday, March 3. Hosts New Zealand won the first two T20Is with margins of 53 and 4 runs respectively. The Aaron Finch-led Australian unit need to win the third game in order to keep their chances alive in the series.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium. Apparently, the venue will also host the remaining two matches of the series after Auckland was placed into a seven-day lockdown due to a rise of coronavirus cases in the community. As per reports, there are nine active COVID-19 cases in Auckland.

Game day! Did you know, Tim Southee is the highest T20I wicket taker at @skystadium? Do you think he will add to his tally of 14 wickets today? Follow the action LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport and @MagicTalkRadio from 7pm NZT.#NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/Bn7e3pJzLI — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 2, 2021

New Zealand vs Australia live streaming details

The New Zealand vs Australia 2021 series will not be telecast live in India. However, fans can watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I 2021, on the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website. To catch the New Zealand vs Australia live scores and updates, one can visit the official New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia website and social media pages as well as the FanCode app and website.

IPL 2021: Mitchell Santner in CSK team 2021

On January 20, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise announced a list of all their retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. Mitchell Santner was among the 18 retained CSK stars, alongside the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. Santner was originally purchased by the franchise in 2018 and the all-rounder has remained a part of the MS Dhoni-led side ever since.

A look into CSK team 2021

