CSK's Twitter Admin At It Again After Savagely Trolling Kevin Pietersen On MS Dhoni Banter

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen does not shy away from banter at any given time of the day. Recently, Pietersen got into a hilarious exchange with Gautam Gambhir and now, it is MS Dhoni's CSK, which had an interesting reply for a Pietersen tweet. Have a look at what happened.

Kevin Pietersen teases MS Dhoni, CSK trolls him instead

Kevin Pietersen took to his Twitter to post a picture of him and MS Dhoni and captioned it with some cheeky banter. Here is the tweet.

“Hey, MSD, why don’t you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy...!”🤣 pic.twitter.com/OKVukkkSQD — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 18, 2020

While fans enjoyed this tweet, the CSK's Twitter page, in very characteristic fashion, made a reply to Kevin Pietersen.

But sometimes you don't need fielders! 😋 pic.twitter.com/3gHMTo2zqe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 18, 2020

Fans went crazy over this savage response by the CSK account and here are some of their best replies.

🔥🔥🔥

No one can beat you admin 😂 — Tarun🇮🇳SidHeart/MSDian (@Tarun30111997) April 18, 2020

MS Dhoni and Kevin Pietersen have played together in the IPL. When the CSK side was serving its two-year long ban, MS Dhoni and Kevin Pietersen played together for the Rising Pune Supergiant, which improved their relationship.

CSK's Twitter admin is noted to be very active on the page and often comes up with cheeky responses to a lot of tweets that mention CSK players. Back in November 2019, when this publication had reported some rumours about Dhoni's IPL future, the CSK account was quick to give us a witty reply as well.

MS Dhoni wants to leave CSK? Former captain could join rival team in IPL 2021 https://t.co/NRTIWeA2az — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

No, the nation knows that! 💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 27, 2019

