Gautam Gambhir Picks Rohit Sharma As The Best Skipper In IPL

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has picked India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma as the best skipper in the Indian Premier League. Gambhir reasoned that captaincy is all about winning trophies and the Mumbai Indians skipper has won it four times. Rohit Sharma as the captain has won 60 out of the 104 matches.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper also showed immense confidence in Rohit Sharma has he expressed that Mumbai lad will win more laurels in the future. The cricketer-turned-politician stated that Sharma will end up being the most successful IPL captain of all time and he has won 4 times already and might also end up winning 6-7 times as the skipper.

The Mumbai Indians skipper is also the third-highest run-scorer in the IPL with 4,898. Just behind Sharma is former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who captains the Chennai Super Kings, and has 3 titles under his belt.

IPL suspended indefinitely

The cash-rich franchise cricket which was set to commence on March 29 this year was recently suspended. The BCCI formally suspended the 13th edition of the IPL on Thursday until further notice. In a media advisory issued by the board, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended and will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," said BCCI.

