Glenn Maxwell Becomes IPL's New Superstar With 95 Vs CSK On Apr 18, 2014; Watch Video

Saturday marks the 6-year anniversary of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell's arrival in Mohali in the IPL 2014. Having been picked by the Kings XI Punjab for a hefty price tag, Glenn Maxwell proved his mettle in his very first match for the Kings XI as he single-handedly took them home. Kings XI Punjab ended up chasing down Chennai Super Kings' total of 206 in just 18.5 overs with Glenn Maxwell scoring 95 of those runs.

Glenn Maxwell announces IPL arrival, smokes CSK bowlers for fun

A new-look Kings XI Punjab under George Bailey faced MS Dhoni's consistent CSK for both the teams' first match of the IPL 2014 in Abu Dhabi. After Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first, openers Brendon McCullum and Dwayne Smith got CSK off to a flying start. Both openers contributed more than 60 runs towards the CSK cause as they stitched together a 123-run partnership. Towards the end of the CSK innings, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina played some vital cameos and ended up taking CSK to a total of 205 at the end of their 20 overs.

Needing 206 to win, KXIP sent out Cheteshwar Pujara and Virender Sehwag to open the innings. Both openers could not play more than 10 balls and were dismissed for less than 20. Finally, Glenn Maxwell came out at No.3 and stitched a mammoth 115-run partnership with David Miller.

Casually reverse sweeping balls for six at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Maxwell brought up his 50 in just 25 balls. He did not stop though as he kept batting fearlessly with David Miller, taking the CSK bowlers to the cleaners. Maxwell was five runs away from his maiden IPL hundred when Dwayne Smith got one through him and took off his stumps.

However, the job for KXIP was already done and the Kings XI Punjab clinched an easy victory in just 18.5 overs. Here are some highlights of Glenn Maxwell's blitzkrieg.

(Video credits: Full on Cricket | BCCI)

The Kings XI Punjab and the Chennai Super Kings met for the second time in the league stage where the Kings XI emerged victorious again. The two teams finally met in the second Qualifier where Virender Sehwag's 122 ended up taking the match away from CSK. The Kings XI Punjab played the final against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gautam Gambhir's KKR ended up winning their second IPL trophy.

The BCCI currently has the IPL 2020 postponed until further notice.

