CTB Vs CD Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 24th match of the ongoing Super Smash 2019-20 will be played between Canterbury and Central Districts. The match is scheduled to be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Let us look at the CTB vs CD Dream11 prediction, preview, schedule and other details of the match.

CTB vs CD Match Schedule

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Time: 8.30 AM (IST)

CTB vs CD Match Preview

Central Districts are placed sixth on the Super Smash points table. They have won three games while suffering defeat on four occasions. Canterbury, on the other hand, are placed fifth on the points table, having won twice, while losing three games.

CTB vs CD Squads

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Jese Frew, Greg Hay, Keiran Noema Barnett, Willem Ludick, BD Schmulian, Jayden Lennox.

Canterbury: Andrew Ellis, Andrew Hazeldine, Blake Coburn, Cam Fletcher (wk), Chad Bowes, Cole Mcconchie (c), Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Jackson Latham, Ken Mcclure, Leo Carter, Lord Jack Boyle, Matt Henry, Steven Murdoch, Theo Ban Woerkom, Todd Astle, Tom Latham, Will Williams.

CTB vs CD Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Tom Bruce

Vice-captain: Cole Mcconchie

CTB vs CD Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Cam Fletcher

All-rounder – Blake Coburn, George Worker, Lord Jack Boyle

Batsmen – Tom Bruce, Ben Smith, Ken Mcclure, Chad Bowes

Bowlers – Blair Tickner, Cole Mcconchie, Theo Van Woerkom

CTB vs CD Dream11 Match Prediction

Central Districts are the favourites to win against Canterbury.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.