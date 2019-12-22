CD Vs CTB Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 11th match of the ongoing Super Smash 2019-20 will be played between Central Districts and Canterbury. The match is scheduled to be played at the McLean Park, Napier. This 20-overs fixture will be played on Monday, December 23 at 11.30 AM IST.

Introducing the latest addition to the ND squad - our 2019-20 Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ kit 🔥😍



Your first chance to see the kit is tonight, with the Knights ⚔️ playing the @CentralStags 🦌 live on @skysportnz #ndtogether #supersmashnz #cricketnation 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/zVrTsf4XwM — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) December 12, 2019

CD vs CTB Match preview

32 T20s will be played over the course of 37 days in different venues of New Zealand. The Central Districts are currently placed on the top of the charts in the ongoing tournament’s points table. They have played three matches in total with two wins and one N/R. Meanwhile, Canterbury is placed on the number fifth position on the points table after playing 2 matches. They have one loss with one match abandoned.

CD vs CTB squads

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Jese Frew, Greg Hay, Keiran Noema Barnett, Willem Ludick, BD Schmulian, Jayden Lennox.

Canterbury Squad: Andrew Ellis, Andrew Hazeldine, Blake Coburn, Cam Fletcher (wk), Chad Bowes, Cole Mcconchie (c), Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Jackson Latham, Ken Mcclure, Leo Carter, Lord Jack Boyle, Matt Henry, Steven Murdoch, Theo Ban Woerkom, Todd Astle, Tom Latham, Will Williams.

CD vs CTB Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Cam Fletcher

All-rounder – Blake Coburn, George Worker, Lord Jack Boyle

Batsmen – Tom Bruce (Captain), Ben Smith, Ken Mcclure, Chad Bowes

Bowlers – Blair Tickner, Cole Mcconchie (Vice-Captain), Theo Van Woerkom

Central Districts start as favourites to win.

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

