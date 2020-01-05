Rohit Sharma Net Worth, Salary And Role In CricKingdom Cricket Academy

Rohit Sharma currently captains the Mumbai Indians side, which is one of the most successful teams in the IPL. Rohit Sharma is also a regular when it comes to the Indian ODI and T20I setup. He also has a record of scoring 3 double centuries in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma net worth

As of 2019, Rohit Sharma has a net worth that stands at an estimated $18.7 million which comes to ₹124.5 crores, as reported by MSN. He owns four luxurious cars worth around ₹5 crores each. He also has personal investments of about ₹88.6 crores. He presently resides in Worli, Mumbai in a property that is said to be worth around ₹30 crores.

Rohit Sharma salary

Rohit Sharma’s annual salary counts for ₹11.5 crores with the BCCI. He also earns around ₹7.5 crores from his endorsements deals, as per MSN. Rohit Sharma endorses many major brands independently. Maggi, Lays, Nissan, Ceat, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot are some of the brands that have been endorsed by Rohit Sharma. He is also entitled to bonuses from the BCCI for scoring centuries as per the rules of the board.

Rohit Sharma cricket academy

Rohit Sharma, who has caught the attention of all young budding cricketers with his impressive performances over the years, has teamed up the CricKingdom Cricket Academy last year to set up an academy for all the aspiring cricketers in the country. The academy is known as the 'CricKingdom Cricket Academy by Rohit Sharma'. It is situated at Marine Lines, Mumbai. Rohit Sharma is a brand ambassador for the academy and Dhawal Kulkarni serves as a mentor for the facility.

