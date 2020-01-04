CTB Vs NK Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 22nd match of the ongoing Super Smash 2019-20 will be played between Canterbury and Northern Knights. The match is scheduled to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Their 20-overs fixture will be played on January 5, 2020 at 8:40 AM IST.

Introducing the latest addition to the ND squad - our 2019-20 Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ kit 🔥😍



Your first chance to see the kit is tonight, with the Knights ⚔️ playing the @CentralStags 🦌 live on @skysportnz #ndtogether #supersmashnz #cricketnation 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/zVrTsf4XwM — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) December 12, 2019

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

CTB vs NK Match preview

32 T20s will be played over the course of 37 days in different venues of New Zealand. Canterbury are currently at the bottom of the points table with just 1 win, 1 no-result and 3 defeats from 5 matches. Meanwhile, Northern Knights are placed fifth in this six-team tournament with 2 wins and 4 defeats from their 7 matches.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

CTB vs NK Squad details

CTB Squad: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie (C), Cam Fletcher (WK), Leo Carter, Andrew Ellis, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey.

NK Squad: Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert (WK), Dean Brownlie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Brett Hampton, Daniel Flynn, Joe Carter, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Brett Randell, Peter Bocock, Matthew Fisher.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

CTB vs NK Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Cam Fletcher

All-rounder – Cole McConchie (Vice-Captain), Anton Devcich

Batsmen – Dean Brownlie (Captain), Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Leo Carter

Bowlers – Ish Sodhi, Brett Randell, Will Williams, Blake Coburn

Northern Knights start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls