CUW Vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Cumilla Warriors will face the Rangpur Rangers in the second match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. The match will be played at Sher E Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Wednesday, December 11 at 6:00 PM IST. Dasun Shanaka will captain the Cumilla Warriors and Mohammad Nabi will lead the Rangpur Rangers. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

CUW vs RAN squads

Cumilla Warriors: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Fardeen Hasan(wicketkeeper), Soumya Sarkar, Dawid Malan, Sabbir Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Yasir Ali, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sunzamul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, and Ifran Hossain.

Rangpur Rangers: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Mohammad Shahzad(wicketkeeper), Mohammad Naim, Cameron Delport, Nadif Chowdhury, Tom Abell, Jahurul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Lewis Gregory, Junaid Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud, and Rishad Hossain.

CUW vs RAN Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Perera

Batsmen: Cameron Delport, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali, Dawid Malan (Captain)

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabi (Vice-captain), Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Junaid Khan, Oshane Thomas

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

CUW vs RAN Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

The Cumilla Warriors are the defending champions of the BPL. They start as favourites to win the game. They won last year's final against the Dhaka Dynamites. Their best batsmen in the game were Tamim Iqbal and Anamul Haque. Their best bowlers were Wahab Riaz and Thisara Perera.

The Rangpur Rangers were third in last year's Bangladesh Premier League. They played the second Qualifier against the Dhaka Dynamites and the latter won by five wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Ravi Bopara and Mohammad Mithun. Their best bowlers were Mashrafe Mortaza and Benny Howell.

