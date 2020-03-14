'Dada On Fire': Netizens React As 'God Of Commentary' Sanjay Manjrekar Gets Axed

While the world is busy talking about coronavirus pandemic and its impact on sports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also made a big decision by reportedly dropping Sanjay Manjrekar from its commentary team. One of the most popular and discussed commentators, Manjrekar was removed from the panel before the start of the recently-canceled ODI series between India and South Africa.

Moreover, the misery for Manjrekar doesn't end here as the report further stated that the board is also planning not to include him in the IPL commentary panel.

However, this news doesn't come as a surprise as Manjrekar did land in a few big controversies last year because of his comments. The first one was when he called Ravindra Jadeja bits and pieces cricketer during the World cup. Later, he was involved in a heated on-air tussle with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Netizens come up with a range of reactions

After the news broke out, netizens came up with a range of reactions. While many hailed Sourav Ganguly for this decision, others came with a funny picture, drawing Jadeja's angle. Have a look;

BCCI has removed #SanjayManjrekar from their commentary panel. He wasn't part of India Vs SA commentary panel too, the BCCI is also planning on not to include him in the IPL commentary panel. According to them, they're unhappy with Sanjay's work. — Shobhith Shetty (@shobhithshetty) March 14, 2020

BCCI Removes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel

Meanwhile Jadeja pic.twitter.com/QgC9LdfVF9 — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) March 14, 2020

And Sanjay Manjrekar is dropped from the BCCI commentary panel. pic.twitter.com/OnZky6npzE — Abhishek Singh (@ABINV) March 14, 2020

While the BCCI or Sanjay Manjrekar is yet to give an update on the latest turn of events, the news outlet quoted a BCCI source as saying that the ex-cricketer has been excluded from the panel.

