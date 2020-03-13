Virender Sehwag Gives Player's Perspective On Playing IPL In Empty Stadiums; If It Arises

Virender Sehwag has spoken about what will happen if the upcoming edition of the IPL is played in the empty stadiums. The 13th edition of the tournament which was originally scheduled to get underway from March 29 has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world.

'There is no joy if ...': Virender Sehwag

During a recent interview with a cricket news website, Sehwag said that he has played domestic cricket among empty stands only and it was only from the time that he started playing the Road Safety World Series that he got to witness some crowds. The former Indian vice-captain then mentioned that when someone enters an empty stadium and when hits a six or a four but if there is no one to clap, cheer and chant 'Kohli-Kohli' or 'Dhoni-Dhoni', then there is no joy whatsoever.

IPL Postponed

An advisory released on Friday afternoon quoted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.

The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience.

The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard."

