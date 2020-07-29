Dale Steyn's IPL 2020 Salary Up By ₹70 Lakh Vis-a-vis 2008 Despite $45k Reduction In Value

South African paceman Dale Steyn made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural edition (2008) of the tournament. He joined several franchises after he was released by RCB in 2010. While he was re-united with the Virat Kohli-led unit in 2019, he got released only to be acquired again few months later at the IPL 2020 auction.

Also Read | Dale Steyn Wished By RCB Fans, Twitterati On 37th Birthday With Their Favourite Memories

Dale Steyn’s salary for RCB then vs in IPL 2020

At the IPL 2020 auction on December 19, 2019, Dale Steyn was purchased by the RCB for US$280,000 (₹2 crore). Meanwhile, at the inaugural auction in 2008, the speedster was acquired by the same franchise for US$325,000, which amounted to ₹1.3 crore at the time. Even though Dale Steyn was purchased at a lesser value in the 2020 bidding event than in 2008, the cricketer is set to earn ₹70 lakh more for his seasonal outing this time around in comparison to his appearance in the inaugural season.

The reason behind this unique fact is because back in 2008, 1 US dollar was worth ₹40 and the IPL auction took place in US dollars to determine the values of players. On the other hand, for the 2020 season, the IPL auction took place solely in Indian rupees and the value of INR vis-a-vis 1 USD was taken at 71.42.

In the IPL 2020, Dale Steyn will play alongside his national teammates AB de Villiers and Chris Morris along with RCB veterans Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal. He will also be joined by several newcomers like Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson.

Also Read | Dale Steyn And AB De Villiers' Light-hearted Banter Wins The Internet Over

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli’s salary for RCB

While Dale Steyn is set to earn ₹70 lakh more this time around, his captain Virat Kohli will enjoy a much bigger pay raise from RCB in the IPL 2020 in comparison to 2008. During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the franchise retained the Indian skipper for US$2.4 million (Rs.17 crore). In 2008, he was purchased for US$30,000, which amounted to Rs.12 lakh at the time. When comparing the two IPL salaries, his IPL 2020 pay is a staggering 141.66 times more than his value in 2008.

Virat Kohli is also the richest cricketer in the world and one of the richest athletes across all sports at the moment. Forbes recently placed the prolific run-scorer at 66th in terms of highest-earning athletes worldwide. The website also pegged his earnings around US$26 million (Rs.196 crore) from the past year alone.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Virat Kohli net worth figures.

Also Read | AB De Villiers Picks Himself In All-time IPL XI, Prefers MS Dhoni Over Virat Kohli To Lead

Also Read | Dale Steyn Says Sorry To 'a Billion' Indians & Virat Kohli After Not Making South Africa's Squad, Lashes Out

Image credit: IPLT20.COM