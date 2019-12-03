Dale Steyn And AB De Villiers' Light-hearted Banter Wins The Internet Over

Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers are arguably among two of the best cricketers that South Africa have ever produced. The latter hung his boots from all forms of cricket back in 2018 while Steyn has only retired from Test cricket. However, they manage to remain in the limelight courtesy their on and off the field activities.

The duo is currently playing in the 2019-20 edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL). Both have played crucial roles in their teams’ journey thus far in the T20 tournament. De Villiers is playing for Tshwane Spartans while Steyn is playing for the Cape Town Blitz.

They were involved in a funny moment on Monday. It took place in the 14th over of the Spartans’ run-chase. Steyn bowled a full-toss to de Villiers, which he tried to hit out of the park but couldn’t time the ball and ended up hitting it straight back to the bowler. De Villiers immediately put his hand up in apology after which Steyn decided to have some fun with him.

The Proteas fast bowler hit the stumps with the ball while De Villiers had come out of the crease to give him the ball. Thereafter, Steyn raised his finger jokingly and De Villiers put the stumps back in place. The packed audience present at the venue in Cape Town had a good laugh about the funny and light-hearted incident. Even the commentator narrated about the camaraderie, shared by the two popular figures of South African cricket.

Dale Steyn takes his IPL revenge

During IPL 5, in a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Deccan Chargers, RCB required 39 runs off the last 18 balls in their chase of 182 and Steyn came in to bowl the 18th over. From the first ball itself, AB attacked the mighty Steyn, who conceded only 7 runs in the 2 overs he bowled previously. There was nothing Steyn could do even with his lethal yorkers to stop De Villiers as the '360-degree' batsman smashed Steyn for 23 runs.

However, Steyn completed his revenge in the MSL game as he bagged the right-handed batsman four balls after their friendly banter. De Villiers gave a simple caught and bowled chance to Steyn, who picked up 3 wickets, giving away 10 runs in his 4 overs. ABD managed to score only 31 runs off 26 balls with the help of a four and a couple of sixes. The Blitz went on to win the match by 15 runs and also halted the Spartan’s unbeaten streak in the MSL.

