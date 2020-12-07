Australia Legend Glenn McGrath Names Ex-MRF Academy Prodigy As 'find Of Ind Vs Aus Series'

Indian fast bowler T Natarajan has had an incredible few months. After having a breakthrough season in Dream11 IPL 2020 with the Hyderabad outfit, the left-arm pacer was picked for the IND vs AUS 2020 tour. After getting his chance in the past few games, the 29-year-old has performed admirably. In light of T Natarajan’s impressive start to his international career, Australian bowling great Glenn McGrath has heaped praise on the fast bowler.

Also Read: Natarajan Gives Mitchell Starc Taste Of His Own Medicine With Brilliant Yorker

T Natarajan’s outstanding IND vs AUS 2020 tour

The Tamil Nadu pacer was picked for the limited-overs sides in the IND vs AUS 2020 series and made his debut in the 3rd ODI. Although the match was a dead rubber, T Natarajan gave a good account of himself, ending with figures of 10-1-70-2. However, it is in the IND vs AUS 2020 series where the pacer has shown his true mettle.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya 'impressed' By T Natarajan, Cites The Speedster As An 'example' For Many

T Natarajan played an instrumental role in both the IND vs AUS 2020 matches, finishing as the pick of the bowlers. In the first match of the T20 series, T Natarajan picked up three wickets while conceding just 30 runs in his quota of four overs. The fast bowler showed great skill and technique to consistently execute his yorkers and bowled brilliantly under pressure.

Also Read: 'I Thought He Should Be Man Of The Match': Hardik Pandya Dedicates His Award To Natarajan

The left-arm pacer continued his fine run in the second match as well and was economical in his spell despite the other Indian bowlers going for runs. Although Australia scored 194, T Natarajan ended with figures of 4-0-20-2. The youngster in his debut T20 series is also currently the highest wicket-taker, with the bowler taking five wickets in the two games at an average of just 10.

Australia’s Glenn McGrath heaps praise on T Natarajan

The legendary pacer, regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, was commentating during the 2nd IND vs AUS T20 when he praised the pacer. Speaking on-air, Glenn McGrath admitted that he was very impressed with the 29-year-old, as he called him the 'find of the series'. Notably, Glenn McGrath had worked with T Natarajan when the former visited the MRF pace foundation a few years ago.

From getting a reward from the hands of Glenn McGrath to delivering a match winning performance against Australia. T Natarajan has come a long way, what an inspirational work. pic.twitter.com/T74kdiAdMf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 5, 2020

Talking about the pacer, Glenn McGrath applauded the fast bowler for adapting to Australian surfaces quickly. The iconic Australian cricketer also pointed out how T Natarajan does not have to rely on yorkers to pick wickets, praising his versatility. While concluding the discussion, the Australian hoped that the bowler’s great form continues in the future as well.

Also Read: Virender Sehwag Points Out Massive Co-incidences Between Jasprit Bumrah And T Natarajan

How to watch IND vs AUS live?

The third match of the IND vs AUS 2020 T20 series will take place on Tuesday, December 8. The final match of the T20 series will begin on 1:40 PM IST and will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match will be broadcasted on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3 and Sony SIX channels in India. For viewers who want to catch the AUS vs IND live stream online, they can do so by logging onto the SonyLIV app and website.

Image Credits: T Natarajan Instagram, Glenn McGrath Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.