Damien Martyn Gets Nostalgic While Sharing 2015 Photo With MS Dhoni, Twitter Reacts

Damien Martyn was a mainstay in the Australian team that dominated the world cricket in the 90s and 2000s. The middle-order batsman was the backbone of the Australian batting lineup for years. After his retirement, Damien Martyn had a chance to play with former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni during a charity match between Help for Heroes and the Rest of the World charity back in 2015 in England. The former Australia cricketer recently took to Twitter and shared a throwback image of the two.

Also Read: CSK Better Than MI For Consistency In Making Playoffs And Developing Talent: Scott Styris

Damien Martyn shared throwback image with MS Dhoni

Damien Martyn and MS Dhoni played together for the Help for Heroes team in the charity match. MS Dhoni was named the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock, which helped the side claim a 5-wicket victory. On the other hand, Damien Martyn had a poor outing, scoring just six runs in the match before he was dismissed by former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori. Here's the photo of both the cricketers playing for the same team.

Keeping in theme with old photos dug up from the past. This was a highlight a few years ago meeting & playing in the same team as the great man himself Dhoni... Charity game in the UK.. He got us over the line as usual. #champion #MSDhoni #cricket #india #bigbats pic.twitter.com/zBuC5k0tsu — Damien Martyn🏏 (@damienmartyn) April 7, 2020



Also Read: MS Dhoni Shunned Business Class Seat To Sit With TV Crew In Flights: Sunil Gavaskar

Twitter reacts to Damien Martyn's nostalgic photo with MS Dhoni

You made us wait and cry many a times while playing against India .. I use to hate you as kid,to be honest...

But believe me You were a gem in the legendary Aussie Squad...

Respect Man 👏👏 @damienmartyn — 2301_push (@coolPushkar7) April 7, 2020

Great picture, Damien! Still remember your great hundred in Chennai in 2004, against a brilliant Kumble, helping your team salvage a draw. — Khillani (@khillani) April 7, 2020

One of my favorite ausie player... I never forget your innings against us at World Cup final 2003. — P.P Negi (Kuku) (@pp_negi) April 7, 2020

Luv u my boss maahi Bhai❤️🇮🇳🙏 — SanGu KS 🇮🇳 (@SanGu_KS_97) April 7, 2020

MS Dhoni donation for coronavirus

MS Dhoni was recently criticized for having donated ₹1 lakh to help fight coronavirus in India. His wife Sakshi quickly came to his rescue and debunked false rumours spread about the same by slamming multiple publications. A reputed Indian journalist shed some light on the reality of the MS Dhoni donation story. While the amount was spot on, Dhoni did not donate the same to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund but to a Pune-based NGO called Mukul Madhav. The NGO reportedly had a target of ₹12.5 lakh as donations for charitable activities in healthcare, social welfare and the education sector, which Dhoni helped fulfill with the donation.

Apart from Dhoni, several other cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also donated to the cause.

Also Read: Paddy Upton Reveals How MS Dhoni Led India From The Front In The 2011 World Cup

IPL 2020: Will MS Dhoni get chance to play?

MS Dhoni has been in exile since the 2019 World Cup and the IPL 2020 presented him with a chance to once again get back to cricket. The IPL 2020 was scheduled to get underway on March 29 with CSK taking on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, but due to growing coronavirus pandemic, the start of the tournament was postponed till April 15. Looking at the current situation, it is unlikely that IPL 2020 will kick off on the scheduled date. The IPL is most likely to be postponed or cancelled, but a call on that is yet to be taken.

Also Read: Damien Martyn Welcomes Ricky Ponting On Twitter With Some Banter, Fans Go Nostalgic