CSK Better Than MI For Consistency In Making Playoffs And Developing Talent: Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris recently made a bold claim that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are more consistent than their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Styris believes that CSK are also more passionate about handing opportunities to youngsters and have a real desire to continue to develop players in that regard. CSK and MI were set to face off in the first game of the IPL 2020 on March 29, but the coronavirus pandemic saw the tournament postponed to April 15.

IPL 2020: CSK more consistent and develop more players compared to Mumbai Indians says Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris, who works as a pundit on Star Sports, said that CSK are also more consistent compared to Mumbai Indians in the IPL, in terms of never missing the playoffs in each season they have participated. The MS Dhoni-led franchise has lifted the IPL trophy thrice and are the second most successful franchise despite being suspended for two years.

IPL 2020: Styris believes 'best finisher' CSK captain MS Dhoni trumps over Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga

The New Zealander, who was part of CSK's 2011 IPL winning squad, also lauded the team's skipper MS Dhoni. The CSK captain is widely regarded as one of the greatest finishers of the game. His ability to hit boundaries at will makes him a valuable asset to any limited-overs side.

Former CSK all-rounder Scott Styris believes that in a battle between the best finisher MS Dhoni and the best finisher bowler Lasith Malinga, the former India captain would trump the Mumbai Indians ace. Styris believes Dhoni 'owns' the Sri Lankan sling machine and is a clear winner of the contest. Statistically, Styris seems to be aware of his claim as Lasith Malinga has only been able to dismiss MS Dhoni thrice in 107 balls he has bowled to him so far in T20 competitions, while Dhoni has hit the Sri Lankan ace at a strike rate of 152.86.

IPL 2020 postponed: When will IPL 2020 start?

Chennai Super Kings were slated to take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29, but the coronavirus pandemic saw the start of the tournament postponed. The BCCI and IPL GC decided to postpone the competition to April 15, but with the situation getting grim each passing day, it is unlikely that IPL 2020 will kick off on the scheduled date. The IPL is most likely to be postponed or cancelled, but a call on that is yet to be taken.

