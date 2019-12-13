Damien Martyn Welcomes Ricky Ponting On Twitter With Some Banter, Fans Go Nostalgic

Charismatic Australian batsman and cricket legend Ricky Ponting recently joined Twitter and had netizens fascinated. Ponting's first tweet was a very sweet post that featured his son. Among the many cricketers who welcomed Ponting to Twitter, one was former batsman Damien Martyn. Here is Marto's reaction to Punter's new Twitter account.

Ricky Ponting's Twitter debut

Ponting announced his arrival to Twitter by posting a picture of his son Fletcher. The photos documented Fletcher's first net training session as he learned from his father about the trades of the business. Have a look.

A day of firsts; finally on social media and the first net with my son Fletcher. pic.twitter.com/DAe79MzqKr — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 11, 2019

Among the many cricketers and fans who welcomed Ponting to Twitter, former Australia batsman Damien Martyn also took to his Twitter account to congratulate Ponting on his social media arrival. He also threw some 'old pal' banter his way. Here is the tweet.

Great to see this champion on social media finally.. Not that far behind the times old pal 😜 @criczilla #cricket #criczilla #Ponting https://t.co/ltAdsnN5iW — Damien Martyn🏏 (@damienmartyn) December 11, 2019

Cricketers and fans react to Ponting's new Twitter account

Couldn’t stand the sanity or peace & quiet either, eh? — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) December 11, 2019

I wonder what shot you will be teaching him first!??! #🤔#shortball — Owais shah (@owaisshah203) December 11, 2019

Welcome to Twitter, Punter! We've certainly missed seeing this at the 'G over the years 💯 pic.twitter.com/ZcnA5IVUel — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) December 12, 2019

Welcome Ricky. Some Twitter advice. Don't take it too seriously, ignore the trolls, and never, ever say a bad word about MS Dhoni otherwise you'll upset a nation. Enjoy — Cricket tweets (@_stavros1) December 11, 2019

Welcome to twitter. Hope you will not regret being here. It is dangerous out here... All the best.. — Jitendra Lalani (@jitendra_lalani) December 11, 2019

