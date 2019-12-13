The Debate
The Debate
Damien Martyn Welcomes Ricky Ponting On Twitter With Some Banter, Fans Go Nostalgic

Cricket News

Former Australian batsman Damien Martyn welcomed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting to Twitter. Ponting made his Twitter on December 11. Check it out

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Damien Martyn

Charismatic Australian batsman and cricket legend Ricky Ponting recently joined Twitter and had netizens fascinated. Ponting's first tweet was a very sweet post that featured his son. Among the many cricketers who welcomed Ponting to Twitter, one was former batsman Damien Martyn. Here is Marto's reaction to Punter's new Twitter account.

Ricky Ponting's Twitter debut

Ponting announced his arrival to Twitter by posting a picture of his son Fletcher. The photos documented Fletcher's first net training session as he learned from his father about the trades of the business. Have a look.

Among the many cricketers and fans who welcomed Ponting to Twitter, former Australia batsman Damien Martyn also took to his Twitter account to congratulate Ponting on his social media arrival. He also threw some 'old pal' banter his way. Here is the tweet.

Cricketers and fans react to Ponting's new Twitter account

Published:
