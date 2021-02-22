Daniel Christian IPL 2021 Salary, Net Worth, House And Top Career Stats Of RCB All-rounder

Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian is considered a force to reckon with in white-ball cricket. Having played a number of franchise-based leagues over the world, the cricketer has made a significant name for himself in the shortest format. After an impressive performance in the 10th season of the Big Bash League, the experienced campaigner is all set to return to the Indian Premier League as well. While the Kolkata Knight Riders were also keen on signing the player, the Royal Challengers Bangalore ultimately won the Daniel Christian IPL 2021 bid.

A look at the Daniel Christian net worth figure

According to various unconfirmed sources, the Daniel Christian net worth is estimated to be around ₹36 crore. The aforementioned figure includes the compensation he receives for representing his multiple franchises globally. Moreover, the all-rounder has also represented the Australian national team in the past. The 37-year-old represents Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League and takes home a handsome paycheck for his appearances in the T20 competition. The Australian cricketer has also played for a number of Indian Premier League teams including the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dehli Capitals and the Rising Pune Supergiants.

Daniel Christian career stats in T20 cricket

The dynamic all-rounder has played in 16 T20Is for the Australian national side. However, he failed to make the most of the opportunities and could only manage 27 runs in those games. Daniel Christian has also picked up 11 wickets in the shortest format for Australia. The T20 veteran has appeared in 40 IPL matches over the years and has amassed 446 runs. He also has 34 wickets to his name in the cash-rich league. When it comes to the BBL, he has scored 1707 runs in 103 fixtures. The all-rounder has picked up 80 wickets in the competition.

Daniel Christian IPL auction: RCB add the white-ball veteran to their IPL 2021 squad

After missing out on the opportunity to re-sign fast-bowling all-rounder Chris Morris., the franchise decided to go with Daniel Christian in order to add balance to their line-up. The Daniel Christian IPL 2021 base price was just ₹75 lakh. However, after a bidding war with the KKR, the Virat Kohli-led side finally picked up the cricketer for ₹4.8 crore.

Daniel Christian house

While there are not many details available regarding the Daniel Christian house, it is believed that the cricketing star resides in Sydney, New South Wales with his family.

