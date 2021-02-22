Shahid Afridi Equals Umar Akmal, Nears Incredible World Record After PSL 2021 Golden Duck

The Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season commenced on February 20 with a match between the Quetta Gladiators and defending champions Karachi Kings. A day later, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi returned to action for his side Multan Sultans in their opening game against Islamabad United. However, the cricketer’s much-awaited return to the field turned out to be a rather disappointing one for him and his fans as he was dismissed for a duck by Islamabad United’s Muhammad Wasim.

Shahid Afridi in action in PSL 2021 season, watch video

Also Read | Varun Chakravarthy Expresses Gratitude To Sachin After India Call-up For England T20Is

PSL 2021: Shahid Afridi equals Chris Gayle in embarrassing T20 record

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi was dismissed for a first-ball duck in his side’s opening PSL 2021 match against the Islamabad United. With his latest batting failure, the cricketer registered the 27th duck of his T20 career. Even though Afridi is one of the veterans of the shortest form of the game, he is only behind West Indies’ Dwayne Smith (28 ducks) in terms of number of ducks registered in T20 cricket.

Shahid Afridi has now equalled West Indies T20 connoisseur Chris Gayle, who also has 27 ducks to his name. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Umar Akmal also registered 27 ducks in his career to cap-off the unwanted list that is filled with West Indies and Pakistani batsmen. Interestingly, both Afridi and Gayle are currently competing in the PSL 2021 season for their respective franchises.

Also Read | ICC Takes Cricket To Mars, Netizens Predict England Would Whine Over The Pitch There Too

Shahid Afridi PSL 2021 performance and Multan Sultans 2021 squad

While Shahid Afridi’s stay at the crease lasted just one delivery, the maverick all-rounder later made amends with the ball by picking up two wickets for just 24 runs. Moreover, the dynamic cricketer also affected a brilliant runout to send Iftikhar Ahmed back to the pavilion. However, Afridi still ended up on the losing side as Islamabad United won the contest by three wickets.

Here is a look at the entire Multan Sultans 2021 squad.

Also Read | Kane Williamson Says He Won't 'prefer' Missing Test Matches Against England Over IPL

PSL 2021 live streaming details

Both Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi will now be seen in action for their franchises on Monday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 23 respectively. As per the PSL 2021 schedule, the Quetta Gladiators will go up against the Lahore Qalandars and the Multan Sultans will face the Peshawar Zalmi the following day at the same venue, i.e. Karachi’s National Stadium.

The PSL 2021 live streaming in India will be available on television on the Sony Sports Network. The PSL 2021 live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. To catch the live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL.

Also Read | Chopra Reckons Manish Pandey's Career Might Be In Danger After Exclusion From England T20s

Image source: ICC and PSL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.