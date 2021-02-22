RCB Team 2021 Star Dan Christian Questions Australia PM Scott Morrison, Lauded On Twitter

Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian has been extremely vocal about indigenous issues in the country. Just a few weeks ago, Christain had opened up on the prevalent racism issue in the country as the cricketer told Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to 'read the room' after the premier had questioned Cricket Australia’s decision to remove references to Australia Day from matches on January 26.

Fans laud Daniel Christian for lending support to sexual assault victims

Christian was subjected to a host of racist trolls who tried to shut him down. However, the all-rounder was unbothered by the trollers as he said that he would never stop advocating the cause of indigenous affairs. Staying true to his word, Christian put out another tweet on Sunday where he called out the Australian premier for doing absolutely nothing to inspire victims of sexual assault to seek justice. Christian also took a dig at Scott Morrison for his recent claim that sports and politics shouldn't mix.

@ScottMorrisonMP at a time our country (particularly our female population) needs you to lead, you’ve done absolutely nothing to inspire sexual assault victims to seek support or justice.



Instead, you don your Sharks gear after saying sport and politics don’t mix. Read the room? pic.twitter.com/Pc5wYEuOIP — Dan Christian (@danchristian54) February 20, 2021

As soon as Christian posted the tweet, fans flooded it with responses galore. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the cricketer for voicing his opinion against the issue. A certain section of fans also slammed the all-rounder for his tweet and asked him to stick to cricket. Here's how fans reacted to Daniel Christian's tweet.

Well said mate. It’s worse than that though. He has actively covered this up and protected a rapist while threatening the victim and her partner to silence them. He has been shown to have lied about every aspect of this from the beginning.#IBelieveBrittany #ScottyMustGo — Ed (@elcroochio) February 20, 2021

Thanks Dan. You are one of the good ones #IStandWithDans Was so proud when you also supported us Victorians during lockdown. Thanks again — Kazza Boots (@kazza264) February 20, 2021

You’re such a great voice Dan. Thank you 🙏 — becs and a good lie down (@becs_and) February 20, 2021

Well spoken Dan and thank you on behalf of the women suffering in silence what they have gone through mate — 💧DUKE Clyde (HANSARD)CFW9 (Biden-Harris ELECT)💧 (@nobby15) February 20, 2021

@danchristian54 I love that you are using your platform (gained through being awesome) to weigh into significant social issues



You are a great example of sportsman who isn’t infantile and who therefore only talks about golf and betting



BTW, you look identical to my brother 😂 — David Smith (@smid00771) February 20, 2021

Might start watching cricket again. Thank you for your support of victims who, for so many obvious reasons, often do not seek out justice! And the words inspire and Mister Morrison in the same sentence? Never going to happen from him. Or sincere support. #auspol #IBelieveBrittany — Susan Dee (@SusanDeeW) February 20, 2021

Daniel Christian RCB story

Daniel Christian became a part of the RCB team 2021 at the IPL auction. The Daniel Christian IPL 2021 base price was just ₹75 lakh. However, the RCB team 2021 squad was highlighted via the Daniel Christian IPL 2021 bid at ₹4.8 crore after a bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders. Christian appears to be a like-for-like replacement for South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who in turn became the most expensive player of all-time with RR winning the bid at the auction worth ₹16.25 crore.

RCB squad for IPL 2021

RCB players retained

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande.

RCB players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Kyle Jamieson (₹15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (₹14.25 crore), Dan Christian (₹4.8 crore), Sachin Baby (₹20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (₹20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (₹20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (₹20 lakh), KS Bharat (₹20 lakh).

