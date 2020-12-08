Daniel Sams Takes A Juggling Catch On The Rebound To Dismiss An In-form Shikhar Dhawan

Daniel Sams' on-field brilliance brought curtains down on Shikhar Dhawan's splendid knock during the third and final T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. 'Gabbar' looked in fine touch before he was sent back to the dugout courtesy of a spectacular juggling catch by Sams.

'How?'

This happened in the ninth over of India's run chase that was bowled by Mitchell Swepson. On the penultimate delivery, the leggie had bowled a short delivery around off stump as the southpaw pulled it with great force. He got the timing right as the shot was hit right from the middle of the bat. Nonetheless, Sams who was stationed at deep mid-wicket got to his left and pulled off a stunner from nowhere. Initially, it seemed that the ball would be dropped after it had slipped away from his hands but, he succeeded in catching it on the rebound i.e. after having juggled it a couple of times.

The stylish opening batsman had no choice whatsoever as he walked back for a quickfire 21-ball 28 at a strike rate of 133.33 that included three boundaries.

The video of this great catch was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

How has Daniel Sams managed to pull that off?! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BLdaVxgGMr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020

Wade, Maxwell helps Australia post 186/5

Matthew Wade scored a quickfire 53-ball 80 at a strike rate of nearly 151 including seven boundaries and a couple of maximums.

A solid knock of a 36-ball 53 from Glenn Maxwell in the middle-order helped Australia post a competitive score of 186/5 from their overs after being put in to bat by the visiting skipper Virat Kohli.

In reply, India have lost their top-order but captain Kohli and power-hitter Hardik Pandya are still keeping India in the hunt as they look to register a clean sweep in the T20I series on Australian soil for the second time after the 2015/16 season.

