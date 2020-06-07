Veteran Spinner Danish Kaneria Says It's A Bit Early To Play Test Series At The Moment

Veteran spinner Danish Kaneria has said that it is a little early to schedule Test series right now looking at the current graph of coronavirus throughout the world. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled since the month of March due to the global pandemic.

'It is a bit early': Danish Kaneria

"If you look at England vs West Indies three-match Test series, I think it is a bit early. You can leave Test and ODI cricket as of now. You can arrange T20Is and then follow the necessary guidelines," he said. Kaneria continued: "Test cricket is a lengthy format. Players have to remain in quarantine for the first 14 days and then they have to look after their fitness. There are many things."

He further added that "there is a mental aspect as well. Just don't look at the two teams. There is a broadcasting crew as well. There are many people involved. Three West Indies players have refused to tour England as well. They have made the right decision according to me as health is the main priority."

Coming back to the cricketing action, England and West Indies will be facing each other in a three-match Test series in July this year. After the series against West Indies, England is looking to play a three-Test series against Pakistan as well. The West Indies squad will live, train and play in a 'bio-secure' environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had on Tuesday confirmed that England will be playing the series against West Indies behind closed doors beginning July 8

The bio-secure protocols will restrict movement in and out of the venues. So the selection panel has also named a list of reserve players, who will travel to train and help prepare the Test squad and ensure replacements are available in case of any injury.

'I will appeal to Ganguly': Danish Kaneria

While speaking to a news channel, Kaneria went on to say that he will appeal to Ganguly and he is sure that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will help him out in every way possible. At the same time, the veteran spinner also mentioned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President has been an excellent cricketer and he understands the nuances. Furthermore, the tainted cricketer added that there is no better candidate than him for the ICC president’s role.

