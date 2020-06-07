'An Inspiration To Many': VVS Laxman Pays Tribute To Yuvraj Singh On Twitter

VVS Laxman has come forward and hailed Yuvraj Singh for playing an instrumental role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph. Yuvi was an integral part of the Men In Blue's World Cup triumph in 2011. He finished the tournament with 15 wickets and 315 runs in nine matches as India won their second World Cup for the first time in 28 years. By the virtue of this win, India also became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

It was revealed by the southpaw's team-mates that he was in agony throughout the tournament and was not keeping well. The dashing left-handed batsman was also seen throwing up on the field during India's final league match against West Indies at regular intervals. Nonetheless, he overcame all the obstacles and went on to score a match-winning century in the sweltering Chennai heat. He also contributed with the ball with a couple of scalps as the hosts won that contest by 80 runs.

'An inspiration to many': VVS Laxman

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Hyderabadi cricketer had posted an image of Yuvraj Singh celebrating after hitting the winning runs in the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal against the then world champions Australia. He then wrote that the southpaw is an inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer and it is scarcely believable that the veteran all-rounder the team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell.

An inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer,it’s scarcely believable that @YUVSTRONG12 carried the team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell. That he registered his highest ODI score after his recovery is tribute to his unwavering spirit pic.twitter.com/cRUBAGdBCu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 7, 2020

India end the great Aussie dominance

Australia had won three consecutive World Cups coming into that tournament while India were eager to avenge their bitter loss in the 2003 World Cup final and rewrite history. Electing to bat first in that knockout contest, the then skipper Ricky Ponting had notched up a stunning century as the Aussies posted a stiff total of 260. In reply, the Men In Blue were right on track but quick wickets derailed their momentum.

When it appeared that the hosts' dream run would be over, southpaws Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina anchored the run chase with a 74-run sixth-wicket stand to register a famous win for India and bring curtains down on Australia's 12-year reign as world champions. Yuvi remained unbeaten on 57.

''He's got that through, nailed it through the off-side and it's an emphatic win for India. Yuvraj Singh finishes things off and India into the semi-final of the World Cup, Australia out of the competition'', said Ravi Shastri on air after Yuvraj had hit the winnings runs.

