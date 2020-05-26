Controversial Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is known for his on-field rivalries with Indian batsmen. Fast bowlers often try to get in the minds of opposition batsmen and intimidate them like Shoaib Akhtar, Dale Steyn, Brett Lee and other greats of the game did in the past. The Mohammad Amir - Virat Kohli rivalry has cooled down in recent months but was at its peak during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final in which Pakistan thoroughly outplayed their Indian counterparts.

Mohammad Amir dismissed Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan quickly in that game to earn bragging rights. However, in a recent interview, the Pakistan fast bowler was asked who is the batsman he is keen to dismiss and his answer was not Virat Kohli.

Mohammad Amir dismissal's highlight reel

On his birthday, let's relive some of the best dismissals from Mohammad Amir 🔥



What has been his most memorable performance? pic.twitter.com/AvXVnITNA9 — ICC (@ICC) April 13, 2020

Mohammad Amir names Indian batsman whose wicket is priceless and it is NOT Virat Kohli

In an interaction with Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq, the Pakistan pacer was asked to pick the batsman he is most keen to dismiss out in the middle. A lot of people expected Amir to pick Virat Kohli, who is arguably the finest batsman across all formats at present. But the Pakistan international went on to single out Rohit Sharma as the man he would want to dismiss to everyone's surprise. It is worth to be noted that prior to the 2017 final at Birmingham, Rohit had famously called Amir an 'ordinary bowler'.

Rohit Sharma vs Mohammad Amir

Mumbai Indians' IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed in three of Mohammad Amir's first four outings post his spot-fixing ban [2016 Asia Cup, 2016 T20 WC & 2017 Champions Trophy]. However, Rohit Sharma has improved ever since and has not been dismissed by Amir in their three meetings post the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Earlier in an interview with Sky Sports, Mohammad Amir was quoted saying "Let’s get one thing clear, I would never call him an ordinary batsman, in fact, I would call him an extraordinary batsman. His record for India is superb and I respect him.”

IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma urges everyone to stay home, stay safe

