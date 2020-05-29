MUST WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Trolls A Die-hard Shahid Afridi Fan In This Viral Video

Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi have won many matches for Pakistan during their playing days. While one rattled the opposition with his aggressive pace, the other turned the match around with his destructive batting. Even though both were match-winners, there were also many reports that the two did not get along during their playing days. One of the instances was Akhtar claiming that it was due to Afridi that he was sent home from the Pakistani squad who were in South Africa for the ICC World T20 2007. Now, the pace icon has come forward and trolled the former Pakistani skipper and it can rightfully be said that he has indeed bowled a yorker.

'Jaldi out hoga tu bhi': Shoaib Akhtar

It so happened that during a video that was posted by Akhtar on his Youtube channel, the 'Rawalpindi Express' was seen asking a bunch of kids who they want to become when they grow up to which one of the kids said that he would love to become Shahid Afridi. However, the ex-speedster made fun of the kid by saying that 'Jaldi out hoga tu bhi'.

This was said with reference to the number of ducks that Afridi has registered in his cricketing career. He has registered 44 ducks in international cricket (30 in ODIs, eight in T20Is, six in T20Is). Surprisingly, the 2009 T20 World Cup winner holds 56 ducks in domestic first-class cricket.

