Daren Sammy Challenges ICC & Cricketing World To Take Stand On Racism; 'I Wanna Hear You'

Former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy demanded the ICC and the cricketing world to take a stand on racism, asking them to break their silence on social injustice on people of his kind. Protests have rocked the US after George Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and was pleading for air. Taking to Twitter, Daren Sammy asked the cricketing universe to take cognizance of the act of racism, pointing out to them that it wasn't happening just in America alone.

Daren Sammy wants ICC, cricket world to take stand on racism

Right now if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem. — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 1, 2020

. @ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020

For too long black people have suffered. I’m all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020

'It's in cricket too': Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has come forward and said that racism not only exists in football but it exists in cricket has well. He gave his own example where he said that even he has been subjected to racism as well. On his Instagram story, Christopher Henry Gayle wrote that black lives matter just as any other life. He then mentioned that black people matter and they should be stopped being taken for granted. The 'Universe Boss' then added that even he has experienced racial remarks towards him while traveling all over the globe just because he is black. Furthermore, the Caribbean power-hitter also mentioned that racism is not just in football but it exists in cricket as well.

George Floyd death and George Floyd protests

Last Monday, George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African-American, was brutally murdered by a police officer named Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The video of the incident that went viral on social media showed Chauvin pressing his knee against Floyd's neck. Floyd, who was handcuffed and pinned face down, was seen gasping for air as he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," with the officer. After several minutes, Floyd passed out. He was pronounced dead later that night.

The George Floyd death has sparked protests and riots across several cities in the United States. Cities like Atlanta, New York, Houston, Boston, Minneapolis, Washington and others saw protesters gather in large numbers to lead peaceful protests. Derek Chauvin and the three other police officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng - were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. On Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

