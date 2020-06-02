David Warner Grooves To Dhanush's 'Why This Kolaveri Di' In Latest TikTok Video: Watch

Australian cricketer David Warner is one of the most explosive batsmen in modern-day cricket. The southpaw is currently spending the lockdown at his home in Australia along with his family as he makes the most of his time off the field. While at home, David Warner has been making a number of videos on TikTok along with wife Candice and their daughters.

David Warner TikTok: The southpaw's new TikTok video featuring 'Why This Kolaveri Di song'

Recently, David Warner uploaded another interesting TikTok video. The video featured Tamil star Dhanush's 2011 hit 'Why This Kolaveri Di' song. In the video its shown that David Warner throws down his training gear and then magically appears in a dual role in his gear.

The video was an instant hit among his fans as they started flooding his post with comments. David Warner has taken to TikTok during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, making new videos on a daily basis and keeping his fans entertained. In fact, David Warner even tried to bring India captain Virat Kohli on board to make a TikTok appearance.

While speaking to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in an Instagram live session, Virat Kohli said that Warner has been after his life to make a video. He added that David Warner has been asking him to do one but he hasn't responded yet. However, Virat Kohli said that he will. Warner had already publicly invited Kohli to do a duet performance with him on TikTok.

David Warner TikTok: Australian opener's staggering numbers in Test cricket

David Warner is one of the few cricketers in the world who has been immensely successful in all three formats of the game. David Warner was initially considered as a pure white-ball cricketer. But, since making his debut in Tests, Warner has changed people's perception of him and has gone from strength to strength in Test cricket.

In fact, when it comes to playing Tests at home, David Warner's record is top-notch. Since the start of 2010, no Australian batsman has scored more than David Warner at home. In 75 innings that David Warner has played Down Under, he has amassed 4,484 runs at a staggering average of 65.94 which also includes 18 hundreds and 12 half-centuries.

Warner has featured in 84 Tests for Australia since making his debut against New Zealand in 2011 and has gone on to score 7,244 runs at an average of 48.94 including 24 hundreds, two double-hundreds and a stunning, record-breaking 335 not out against Pakistan in the pink-ball Test last year. The southpaw was all set to resume his captaincy stint for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed indefinitely.

