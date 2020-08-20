Darren Sammy Calls Ishant Sharma 'his Brother' Despite Accusations Of Racism

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has been one of the biggest vocal campaigners for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement from the cricketing fraternity. The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain had earlier expressed his anguish upon learning the meaning of a racial slur which was subjected to him by Ishant Sharma, back when the two cricketers were teammates for SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Darren Sammy seems to have moved on from the incident as he recently described Ishant Sharma as his ‘brother’.

Black Lives Matter advocate Darren Sammy holds “no grudges” with Ishant Sharma

Darren Sammy is currently representing the St Lucia Zouks franchise in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) season. In a recent interview with the PTI, the ex-West Indies captain said that he holds no grudges against Ishant Sharma. The all-rounder revealed that he had spoken with the Indian pacer upon learning the meaning of the racial word and both have moved on from the incident since then. Moreover, Darren Sammy said that he still considers Ishant Sharma as his brother in the same way like he considered him back in 2014 and 2015, when the two were teammates.

Darren Sammy wears Black Lives Matter jersey in CPL 2020

Darren Sammy took the field for St Lucia Zouks in their opening CPL 2020 match by wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ jersey. Instead of his own name in the back, the moniker of the movement was printed along with the number 88. Darren Sammy also shared the back of his jersey through his social media accounts prior to the launch of CPL 2020.

Darren Sammy’s special Black Lives Matter jersey for CPL 2020

IPL 2020: Ishant Sharma in Delhi Capitals

On the other hand, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma is expected to represent the Delhi Capitals franchise in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. He will be joined by his Team India colleagues like Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant as well as with overseas newcomers like Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey. The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to kick-off on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

