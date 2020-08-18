KXIP-owned St.Lucia Zouks' Captain Darren Sammy Wears 'Black Lives Matter' Jersey

The latest edition of the Caribbean Premier League kicks off on August 18, with Trinbago Knight Riders facing the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The domestic T20 cricket league will see a total of 33 matches being played, with several stars expected to play a part in CPL 2020. One of those is Darren Sammy, who will be playing for the St.Lucia Zouks.

Darren Sammy to wear Black Lives Matter St.Lucia Zouks jersey

St.Lucia Zouks will play their first game of the CPL 2020 against Jamaica Tallawahs on August 19. Ahead of the game, Darren Sammy, the St.Lucia Zouks' captain in the CPL 2020, shared his excitement at wearing a special jersey. The player took to social media to share his jersey for the CPL 2020.

Instead of Darren Sammy’s name at the back of the jersey, the message of Black Lives Matter was printed along with the number 88, which the player will be wearing during the CPL 2020. In addition to sharing the picture, Darren Sammy wrote that this special St.Lucia Zouks jersey is his new favourite while sharing the hashtag of Black Lives Matter along with the message as well.

Darren Sammy has been one of the most vocal proponents of the Black Lives Matter movement. The all-rounder had earlier spoken out against racism he experienced in the IPL during his time with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Later, the player had disclosed that the issue with his teammates was now resolved. Since then, Darren Sammy has been using his social media presence to educate his supporters and speak out against racism in cricket.

After the cricketer shared the unique CPL 2020 jersey online, several fans came out in support of Darren Sammy. Fans praised Darren Sammy for standing up for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Daren you are 🌟 every jersey need Ur support 👍🆒 — मालती रेड्डी (@MalatiReddy1) August 17, 2020

St.Lucia Zouks' KXIP connection explained

In early 2020, St.Lucia Zouks was sold to the Kings XI Punjab owners. With the sale, KXIP became the second IPL team to run a CPL team. Red Chillies Entertainment currently own both the Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders franchises. The sale of St.Lucia Zouks meant that KXIP owners Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul became the owners of the franchise. Under the new KXIP ownership, St.Lucia Zouks will be looking to win the title for the first time in their history as they begin their CPL 2020 campaign. Last season, the club finished fifth under Darren Sammy’s captaincy.

Image Courtesy: twitter/darensammy88