Dave Cameron Claims ICC Does Not Need An Icon Like Sourav Ganguly As Chairman

Former Cricket West Indies President Dave Cameron is currently the only name to emerge among the candidates for the next chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). His predecessor Shashank Manohar stepped down earlier this month as ICC Chairman after his four-year stay at the helm. While Dave Cameron remains the only contender to succeed Manohar, the name of the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is also doing the rounds to become one of the ICC Chairman candidates.

ICC Chairman candidates: Dave Cameron strengthens his case over Sourav Ganguly

Dave Cameron recently interacted with Cricket Addictor through an interview. In the interview, he stated that if Sourav Ganguly ever decides to put his name forward among the ICC Chairman candidates, the BCCI President will receive the support of the entire Asian block. While Dave Cameron described the former Indian captain as an “icon of the sport”, he believes that the ICC needs someone like himself for the top post.

Dave Cameron added that he has the acumen, business and leadership qualities that will help cricket to really “drive” as a sport. He later went on to praise Sourav Ganguly for his contribution towards Indian cricket, both as a player and as BCCI President. Dave Cameron described Ganguly’s personality as a “huge draw” anywhere in the world but described himself as the kind of administrator the sport really needs.

ICC Chairman candidates: Sourav Ganguly and Cameron

Both Sourav Ganguly and Cameron have loads of experience as cricket administrators. Between 2015 and 2019, Ganguly served as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). In October 2019, he stepped down from the role since he was appointed as the 39th BCCI President. The former cricketer continues to assume his role and is reportedly contemplating ways to resume Indian cricket amid the coronavirus-induced sports shutdown.

Dave Cameron, on the other hand, served as the director of Cricket West Indies between 2002 and 2019. In a recent interview with CricBuzz, he said that he tends to look at the commercial model, financial model, domestic cricket as well as the entire schedule of the sport. Dave Cameron also expressed his opinion about a requirement for a change of affairs in world cricket by saying it needs a change from the “current direction”.

Image credit: West Indies Cricket Twitter and AP