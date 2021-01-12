David Warner Apologises To India On Australia's Behalf Over Racism, Lauded On Social Media

Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were subjected to racial abuse by Australian crowd on more than one occasion during the recently concluded India vs Australia 3rd Test at the SCG in Sydney. The Jasprit Bumrah-Mohammed Siraj racial abuse news caused a lot of stir with Indian fans, as well as, cricketers condemning the regrettable occurrence. After the event came to light, Cricket Australia issued an apology asserting that it followed a 'zero-tolerance policy' to all forms of discrimination and also acknowledged the abuse faced by the Indian pacers.

David Warner issues heartfelt apology for Jasprit Bumrah-Mohammed Siraj racial abuse incident

Now, Australian opener David Warner has apologised to India for the racial abuse that Indian pacers had to face in Sydney. The southpaw took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the game. In the caption, Warner expressed his joy at being able to play cricket again after recovering from an injury. He added that the result didn't go in there favour but was happy with the effort that his side put.

Warner also congratulated India and lauded their fighting spirit for securing a draw from an improbable situation. He also said that he was looking forward to the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. The dynamic opener then apologised to his IPL teammate Mohammad Siraj and the whole Indian team for the racial abuse they were subjected to saying that racism and abuse are not in any way acceptable or tolerated anywhere at any time. In the end, Warner mentioned that he expects better from their home crowd.

As soon as Warner uploaded the post, fans flooded the comments section with their responses. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as Indian fans lauded the Australian for his sportsmanship spirit. Here's a look at how how people reacted to Warner's Instagram post.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 live streaming details

The third Test ending in a draw means that the series is still poised at 1-1 with the fourth and final Test to be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15-19. For India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) on Friday, January 15. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

