Rishabh Pant Sent Back By Nathan Lyon After Blistering 97, Fans Laud Indian Keeper: WATCH

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant played a sensational knock of 97 on the final day of the India vs Australia 3rd Test to keep the visitors in the hunt. The southpaw, who suffered an elbow injury during the first innings, was promoted in the batting order ahead of Hanuma Vihari. Pant rightly justified the faith shown in him by the team management as his counter-attacking knock helped India pile pressure back on a relentless Australian bowling attack.

Rishabh Pant falls three runs short of what could have been one of the best Test tons of all time

The young stumper came in to bat at No. 6 after Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by Nathan Lyon early on Day 5. Pant looked a little nervous during the initial part of his innings but once he got his eye, there was no stopping the dynamic batsman. The left-hander then took on the Australian bowlers as he played some attacking cricket and displayed the wide range of shots he possesses.

Rishabh Pant brings up his half-century!



Four fours and three sixes in his innings so far...

In no time, Pant reached his fifty and carried on with his natural strokeplay. The 23-year-old was just three runs away from a stunning century and that's when he decided to reach the landmark with a big shot which brought about his downfall. Pant stepped down the crease and decided to smoke a flighted delivery by Lyon but all he could manage was an outside edge which ended up in Pat Cummins' hands at backward point, thus bringing an end to what could have been one of the best centuries in Test cricket. The Rishabh Pant 97 knock was laced with twelve fours and three towering sixes.

Here are the highlights of Rishabh Pant 97 vs Australia

India vs Australia live score update

Meanwhile, after losing Pant for 97, Vihari joined Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 271/4 after 87 overs. Pujara is batting on 97 whereas Vihari is unbeaten on 7. India need another 136 runs to win in 45 overs whereas Australia need six wickets to take the lead in the series.

