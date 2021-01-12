Rohit Sharma Calls Rishabh Pant 'legendary' And It Is NOT For His 97 At SCG; See Picture

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant share a great bond. During the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the two cricketers' camaraderie was on display when they engaged in a fun Instagram live session. Both players were trying to pull each other's leg, thus giving everyone a glimpse of their affable equation.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant tweets with pride after SCG draw, Indian keeper turns from 'Zero to Hero'

Rohit Sharma posts picture of 'legendary' Rishabh Pant's room

On Monday, Rohit was at it once again as he took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Pant's messy room. The right-hander uploaded a photo of Pant's room on his Instagram story where things can be seen spread out in an untidy manner. Pant is seen with Shubman Gill in the photo. Rohit captioned the post, "Legendary Rishabh Pant's room'.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja suffers blow to thumb, Rishabh Pant to elbow; both taken for scans

Meanwhile, Pant played a brilliant knock in the second innings of the India vs Australia 3rd Test. Chasing a target of 407, the young stumper came in to bat at No. 6 after Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by Nathan Lyon early on Day 5. Pant looked a little nervous during the initial part of his innings but once he got his eye, there was no stopping the dynamic batsman. The left-hander then took on the Australian bowlers as he played some attacking cricket and displayed the wide range of shots he possesses.

In no time, Pant reached his fifty and carried on with his natural strokeplay. The 23-year-old was just three runs away from a stunning century and that's when he decided to reach the landmark with a big shot which brought about his downfall. Pant stepped down the crease and decided to smoke a flighted delivery by Lyon but all he could manage was an outside edge which ended up in Pat Cummins' hands at backward point, thus bringing an end to what could have been one of the best centuries in Test cricket. The Rishabh Pant 97 knock was laced with twelve fours and three towering sixes.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant injury: Southpaw breaks one HUGE Sir Viv Richards' 'world record' in SCG Test despite injury

India will hope that the southpaw is able to replicate his performances in the deciding India vs Australia 4th Test 2021. The India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 is going to be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15-19. For India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) on Friday, January 15. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ | Ponting calls out Pant's lousy glovework: 'He's dropped more catches than any other WK'

SOURCE: PTI/ ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.