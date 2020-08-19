David Warner Comically Turns Into Vin Diesel's Fast And Furious Character; Watch Video

Australian cricketer David Warner has shown his funny side during the lockdown. The opening batsman has developed quite a following on TikTok and has managed to keep his fans entertained with his hilarious videos. The SRH batsman is also regularly seen engaging in banter with fans and cricketers online. He has even made his family part of the funny videos, with his wife and kids regularly featuring in his posts online. In the latest video shared by David Warner, the cricketer has asked fans to guess the actor he is portraying.

David Warner copies Vin Diesel in comical video

Taking to his Instagram account, David Warner shared a video of himself in which has morphed his face over popular actor Vin Diesel. Using a face sharing app, David Warner has taken over Vin Diesel’s role in the iconic Fast and Furious movie series. The short video clip sees David Warner’s face morphed over some of the most famous scenes Vin Diesel was part of, as the music plays in the background.

The Fast and Furious movie series is one of the most memorable series' in the history of cinema, with viewers loving the action-filled series involving cars. Sharing the video, David Warner asked fans to guess the real actor, while also asking them to comment on his acting skills. The SRH cricketer also hilariously tagged Dominic Purcell. Dominic Purcell is an Australian actor who bears a close resemblance to Vin Diesel.

Netizens react to Warner's Fast and Furious movie video

After David Warner shared the video, several cricketers reacted to it. Warner’s IPL 2020 teammate Wriddhiman Saha tweeted three laughing emojis as a response to the post. The same response was made by Jed Hockin and West Indian cricketer Rayad Emrit, who said that the video was brilliant. Even Dominic Purcell got in on the fun, expressing his amusement at seen David Warner’s innovative video.

David Warner has already been confirmed as the captain for SRH in the IPL 2020. The batsman would be hoping to be in top form as he aims to guide SRH to title victory. After the IPL dates were announced, David Warner had taken to social media to express his excitement for the IPL 2020. Recently, the SRH captain also shared a picture of himself practising in the nets.

The batsman wrote that it was great to be out training and that he is pumped for cricket to start. The IPL 2020 will take place in the United Arab Emirates later this year, from September 19 to November 10.

Image Courtesy: instagram/davidwarner31