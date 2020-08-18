IPL 2020 Contract Snub Costs Chris Woakes As Delhi Capitals Replace Him With THIS Player

Ahead of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals have announced that they have roped in South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the campaign. Nortje comes into the side as a replacement for Chris Woakes, who had earlier opted out of IPL 2020. The news of Anrich Nortje’s arrival was confirmed both by the player himself as well as Delhi Capitals’ social media accounts on Tuesday.

Anrich Nortje to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

The South African comes into the Delhi Capitals side as part of a fast bowling attack that now features Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Keemo Paul and Mohit Sharma. The 26-year-old has played six Tests, seven ODIs and three T20Is for South Africa since his debut last year. IPL 2020 will be the first time fans will be able to see Anrich Nortje in action in the tournament after the fast bowler had missed out on last year’s edition due to a shoulder injury.

And we can't wait to watch you steam in and let it rip 🔥



Welcome to the Capitals, @AnrichNortje02 🙌🏻#WelcomeAnrich#IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/ZyoPm0Cw5v — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) August 18, 2020

Talking about his decision to join the franchise ahead of IPL 2020, Anrich Nortje said that he is excited to join a team that was the talk of the tournament last season. He also thanked the team’s management for giving him the opportunity, concluding that with Delhi Capitals squad being a mix of youngsters and seasoned cricketers, it will be a massive learning opportunity for him. Announcing the decision, Delhi Capitals also expressed excitement at bringing in the South African international, sharing his stats and achievements on social media.

Chris Woakes' IPL 2020 exit paves way for Nortje

The fast bowler comes in as a replacement for England cricketer Chris Woakes, who had earlier opted out of the tournament. Earlier this year, Chris Woakes had announced his decision to not take part in IPL 2020, as he sought to extend his England career. The all-rounder had taken the decision before the coronavirus pandemic affected the cricket calendar.

Talking about this decision to not feature in IPL 2020, Woakes had spoken to the media, explaining that he needed to take a breather and recharge his batteries. He also said that while the IPL is great, his England career is more important to him. The all-rounder has been in fine form for England in recent times and played a crucial role in guiding his side to victory in the first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. In the two Tests Chris Woakes has played in as part of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, he has scored 103 runs and picked up five wickets.

Image Courtesy: instagram/chriswoakes