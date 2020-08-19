RCB Trolled On Twitter For Innovating Batting Practice In Hotel Ahead Of IPL 2020: Watch

With the IPL dates already announced, preparations are under full swing for the teams as they prepare for the latest edition of the famous tournament. Several teams are scheduled to fly out to the United Arab Emirates soon ahead of the IPL 2020 and have already started assembling as they begin training for the competition. One such team is the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

According to RCB’s official website, all the Indian players part of the squad have been quarantining themselves in Bengaluru from August 14. The members of the squad will complete a seven-day quarantine following which they will travel to the UAE as they start training for the IPL 2020. However, despite being quarantined in hotels, RCB players have found a way to begin practising for the IPL 2020.

RCB players find a unique way to practice in quarantine

Taking to their social media accounts on Tuesday, RCB posted a video of members of their squad practising in the hotel. In the video, several RCB cricketers can be seen playing cricket in the hotel hallways, as they practice throwdowns. All the players are seen practising while wearing masks, as they play a light game of cricket to keep themselves busy.

Sharing the video, RCB wrote that these were the quarantine editions of their team practice. It seems like despite being in quarantine, preparations have begun in full flow for Virat Kohli’s men as they seek to end their IPL duck this year.

This wasn’t the only instance of RCB players practising inside the hotel. In another video shared by RCB, wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel can be seen outside his room. Referring to the cricketer, RCB mentioned that Parthiv Patel has fast hands and fancy footwork of the field as well.

Fast hands and fancy footwork even off the field! 😎@parthiv9 putting in the hours even in quarantine. 💪🏻#PlayBold #GetRCBFit #BoldIsFit pic.twitter.com/tHeBq1ujQL — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 18, 2020

Fans troll RCB for practising inside hotels

This is y u will be in last position. prepare on grounds. — Pranay Charan (@PrAnAychArAn9) August 18, 2020

While many fans were excited to see their favourite cricketers in action, some fans found the funny side of RCB practising inside the hotels as well. A fan wrote that while IPL 2020 teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are training in the field, RCB players are playing cricket in their hotel. Another fan jokingly suggested that this level of practice will mean that RCB finishes last in the IPL 2020. Several fans also asked RCB to post pictures of Virat Kohli as well, as they claimed that the RCB captain was nowhere to be seen in the videos.

Mean while mumbai and Chennai players doing practice sessions and we r doing this😒😒 — Harsha Vardhan (@Harsha970532136) August 18, 2020

Image Courtesy: twitter/rcbtweets