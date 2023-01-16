David Warner Could Lose Part Of His Huge BBL Deal After Shoving AUS Teammate Matthew Wade

Australia teammates David Warner and Matthew Wade were involved in a heated altercation during a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes. Both Warner and Wade took part in Australia's domestic T20 competition on Sunday, where they found themselves at each other's throat during the drinks break of the Hurricanes run chase. The incident happened after Thunder captain Chris Green and Wade got involved in a heated verbal exchange.

Warner, who was playing for the Thunder, came in Green's support and shoved his Australian teammate. Wade was left surprised by Warner's behaviour and so did the commentators. One of the commentators was heard saying on Fox Cricket, "That was inappropriate. It’s unsavoury. You can’t have contact like that. Whether they were half joking, I don’t know. The body language suggested not. There’s been some feistiness out there. This is an ill-tempered affair now."

Earlier, Warner was clean bowled for a duck by a peach of a delivery from Riley Meredith in the first innings of the match. Warner has reportedly been paid a whopping $400,000 by Cricket Australia and the Thunder to play in the BBL. Warner will only be available for five matches, making his salary $80,000 for each game. Although Warner might lose some of the money in fines if match referee David Johnston decides to penalise him for the altercation.

David Warner gives his version of events

After the match, Warner explained what went down between him and Wade. "We know Wadey loves getting into the contest and being a bit feisty. Greeny was winding him up. I was there trying to defuse it and they were going at each other a little,” Warner said in his post-match interview.

As far as the match is concerned, the Hurricanes won by five wickets with 23 balls remaining as they chased down a low target of 136 runs. Tim David played an unbeaten knock of 76 off 41 balls, while Nathan Ellis performed exceptionally well with the ball. Ellis picked up a four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick to help his side win the game. He was named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling effort.

Image: Twitter