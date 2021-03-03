David Warner Discloses Massive Career Regret And It Involves The Indian Cricket Team

Australia's dynamite opening batsman David Warner has established himself as a mainstay in his national side with stunning performances across formats over the years. The southpaw often sets the tone of the match with his aggressive intent at the top of the order and has emerged as a proven match-winner. The 34-year-old, who is all set to make his return to competitive cricket after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, recently revealed a major regret of his cricketing career.

David Warner regrets playing Test series against India

The star opener suffered a groin injury during the limited-overs series against India and was forced to miss the first two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy because of the same. The David Warner injury was a major setback for the Tim Paine-led side and the Australian think tank had to incorporate a number of changes because of his absence. The southpaw returned to the side for the final two fixtures of the series and has not featured in a game since the Gabba Test match. The player is all set to represent the New South Wales side in their upcoming Marsh One-Day Cup encounter against South Australia on Monday.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan, Iyer Join Team India In Ahmedabad After 11-hr Drive Ahead Of England T20s

Before flying to Adelaide for the clash, Warner spoke to reporters at the Sydney Airport. The left-hander mentioned that he played the final two Test matches of the India series because he wanted to be with the team and help them in the crucial contests. However, he revealed that it was probably not the right decision considering his groin injury. He also added that if he would have decided against returning early if he would have thought just about himself.

ALSO READ | Lalit Modi Slammed By Fans After Echoing Dale Steyn's Anti-IPL Views In Viral 2018 Tweet

David Warner is set to reprise his role as the SRH captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The side came up with a spirited performance last year and managed to make it to the second Qualifier of the tournament. They were eventually defeated by Mumbai Indians in the knockout game. The Hyderabad-based franchise will be keen to come put up yet another strong show as they look to lay their hands on the coveted IPL trophy.

ALSO READ | Zak Crawley Lauds Axar Patel's Bowling Accuracy In Ongoing Test Series Against England

SRH IPL auction 2021

With an available purse of ₹10.75 crore, the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise was unsurprisingly one of the least active teams in the auction. The side acquired the services of three players in the event. Their first pick of the day was left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith. Moreover, they also went on to sign India's Kedar Jadhav and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman later in the day.

ALSO READ | India Vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Released From 4th Test To Prepare For Marriage?

SRH players for IPL 2021

SRH players retained: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SRH IPL auction 2021 players: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Image source: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.