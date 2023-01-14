David Warner Drops Huge Hint On Retirement, Names Place Where He Would Like To End Career

Star Australian batsman David Warner has dropped a massive hint on retirement after he admitted that 2023 could be his last year in international cricket. Even though the 36-year-old did state that he could retire soon, he also added that he would love to compete in the T20 World Cup in 2024 and end his career in the Americas.

David Warner could bid farewell to international cricket in 2023

While speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his first Big Bash match in nine years on January 13, David Warner said, "This will most likely be the last year of my international career. I've got my sights set on the 2024 [T20] World Cup as well, so finishing in the Americas, that'd be nice to top it off with a win over there, pending selection."

David Warner currently competing in Big Bash League

David Warner is currently competing in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) for the first time after a long gap of nine years. The 36-year-old confirmed his return to the BBL last year when he signed a two-year deal with the Sydney Thunder. When it comes to his stats in the BBL, Warner has scored 152 runs at a fantastic strike rate of 180.95 in the three matches he has played.

Speaking of why he chose to return to the BBL, Warner said in an interview back in August (as quoted by Sydney Thunder's official website), "I care deeply about the game, and I am conscious that the conditions that I enjoy as a professional cricketer have largely come from other senior players who have come before me. That is how the game is structured and I understand that my contribution to the future of the BBL will hopefully benefit the next generation of players long after I am retired."

With over 17,000 international runs across all formats of cricket, Warner has undoubtedly been one of the top stars in Australian cricket history. He has scored 8,132 of these runs in Tests, 6,007 in ODIs, and 2,894 in T20Is since he made his debut in a T20I match in 2009 against South Africa.