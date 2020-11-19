'What’s It Sound Like?': Kapil Dev Reveals How An Ad Helped Him Propose To His Wife

Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, recently opened up about his love story and shared an interesting incident about how he proposed to his wife Romi on the radio show No Filter Neha. In an open chat with host Neha Dhupia, the cricketer talked about his indirect and old-fashioned proposal to Romi after watching an Amul ad.

Kapil Dev's interaction with Neha Dhupia

Talking about the same, the cricketer recalled an old incident and said, “We were traveling in a car and that time an Amul ad was there. Amul had come out with a great ad. So, instead of ‘a couple of these’, they said ‘Kapil of these make all the difference’, with my two teeth coming out with butter. So that ad, it was very funny and I said to my better half, ‘Rom, iska photo le lo (Romi, take it’s a picture).’ She said, ‘Kyu? (Why).’ I said We will show this to our kids.’ So she said, ‘Are you proposing?’ I said, ‘what’s it sound like?’

Apart from this, the former Indian cricket team captain also made revelations about the problems he faced after he proposed to Romi. Kapil said that Romi’s father and grandfather reacted to his profession of being a cricketer. He said that Romi’s father completely accepted his profession but her grandfather couldn’t understand the fact that a person could play cricket for a living. He said that “when my father-in-law talked to his father that the boy plays cricket, then he was like that playing cricket is okay but what does he do to earn a living?.”

Earlier, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram to share snippets of the next episode of her talk show No Filter Neha. The actor is hosting former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who won the 1983 Cricket World Cup for India. The video has glimpses from the conversation. At first, Dhupia asks her guests about being the ‘ladies’ man, which he denied and shared a fun incident. Another part of the video shows him talking about how he proposed to his wife Romi Dev after they saw an Amul commercial. The caption to her post said, “We all know him as an iconic cricketer, but did you know about @therealkapildev ‘s romantic side? ðŸ‘«â˜ºï¸ðŸ¥° Hear all these stories on the latest episode of #NoFilterNeha Season 5, At Home Edition ðŸ’¯ only on @jiosaavn”.

(Image credit: Kapil Dev 1983/ Instagram)

