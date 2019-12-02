David Warner Gives 335* Helmet To A Young Kid, Causes Brawl Amongst Children In The Crowd

Australian opening batsman David Warner registered a historic triple hundred against the visiting Pakistan team at the Adelaide Oval. His unbeaten 335 eclipsed Mark Taylor and Sir Don Bradman’s 334 to put him second on the list of highest individual Test scores by Australians. After the innings, the cricketer gifted his helmet and gloves to some young fans in the crowd.

Reckon the poor little guy in the blue CA hoodie might have been Warner’s intended recipient of the helmet?

And well done the girl not letting that boy in the striped shirt swipe the gloves from her! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/C1aIzGr3BY — Daniel Davini (@davvers605) November 30, 2019

David Warner’s helmet triggers fight among kids

Warner handed over his helmet to a young boy and his gloves to a young girl next to him. His kind gesture to the young fans immediately triggered a brawl among that section of the crowd as some comparatively older kids tried to snatch away the gifts from the two. The young girl managed to keep the gloves to herself but Warner’s helmet was taken away by a group of older kids next to him.

The kid looked upset on-screen after losing a gift of a lifetime from one of Australia’s finest batsmen. After getting to know about the incident, national head coach Justin Langer invited the young boy to the ground to meet some of the Australian team members. Langer also presented the boy with a special, signed bat.

Meanwhile, Australia completed a 2-0 trouncing of the hapless Pakistani team in the 2-match series. The hosts registered innings victories in both the Tests and jumped to number 2 on the ICC World Test Championship Table with 176 points. The tour started with a 3-match T20I series which also saw the Australian team winning by a 2-0 margin.

