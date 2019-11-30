The Debate
David Warner Gives Fans Good Reason To Think He Mistook Test For T20 After Triple-century

Cricket News

It looks like there is no stopping Australia's opener David Warner as he continues to weave his magic and accumulate runs in the second Test at Adelaide

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Warner

It looks like there is no stopping Australia's opener David Warner as he continues to weave his magic and accumulate runs in the second Test at Adelaide. Warner became the seventh Australian batsmen to have scored a triple century off 389 balls, lasting for 519 minutes in the centre and adding more to his tally as he continued his onslaught on the Pakistan bowlers. Warner's knock until his triple ton featured 37 boundaries as the opener skillfully stroked his way around the park. After building a hundred run partnership with Steve Smith, Warner went on to do the same with Wade, taking Australia to 598-3 at which skipper Tim Paine declared the innings. David Warner was given a Guard of Honour by his teammates as Tim Paine declared the innings. 

Netizens heap praises on David Warner

Australia declare at 589-3

Steve Smith breaks Don Bradman's 73-y.o record

World number one Test batsman Steve Smith went past Test legend Don Bradman's 73-year-old record to become the fastest individual to reach 7000 runs in just 126 innings. Steve Smith became the eleventh Australian player to reach 7000 runs as he batted along with David Warner to put pressure on Pakistan on Day two of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide. Steve Smith had vowed to not take Pakistan and Yasir Shah lightly after having been pointed out that Yasir Shah had got rid of him seven times. 

Published:
COMMENT
