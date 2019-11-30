David Warner Gives Fans Good Reason To Think He Mistook Test For T20 After Triple-century

It looks like there is no stopping Australia's opener David Warner as he continues to weave his magic and accumulate runs in the second Test at Adelaide. Warner became the seventh Australian batsmen to have scored a triple century off 389 balls, lasting for 519 minutes in the centre and adding more to his tally as he continued his onslaught on the Pakistan bowlers. Warner's knock until his triple ton featured 37 boundaries as the opener skillfully stroked his way around the park. After building a hundred run partnership with Steve Smith, Warner went on to do the same with Wade, taking Australia to 598-3 at which skipper Tim Paine declared the innings. David Warner was given a Guard of Honour by his teammates as Tim Paine declared the innings.

READ | Finch Suffers Blow To Head, Victoria Bring In Concussion Substitute

Netizens heap praises on David Warner

David Warner's 335 not out was almost as good as Matthew Hayden's 380 against Zimbabwe.#AUSvsPAK — gary armstrong (@gary_arms) November 30, 2019

David Warner had the opportunity to score 400 but Tim Paine decided to declare. Frustrating right? Man deserved it. He could have scored 500 too xD#AUSvPAK — Waѕiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) November 30, 2019

from this to This.. What an inspiration for Making Comeback.. Truely hero.. 👏

Steve Smith & David Warner has set an example that life will give you second chance.. Its about to you how you convert them.. 👍

300+ what an innings.. 👏👊✌#Warner#stevesmith#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/PqTp9uNvmm — RamBharatiya (@AngryHindustani) November 30, 2019

What a brilliant innings from David Warner. So glad I got to see him get to 300, and then pass Bradman and Taylor's highest scores. #AUSvsPAK — cragglerock 🐶🇦🇺 (@cragglerock70) November 30, 2019

READ | David Warner Becomes 7th Australian To Smash Test 300 Amid Pakistan's Pink-ball Woes

Australia declare at 589-3

Australia have declared!



Tim Paine closes the innings at 3-589 with David Warner unbeaten on 335.#AUSvPAK scorecard: https://t.co/0QSefkJERk pic.twitter.com/J1Kmobk0aS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2019

READ | 'Four Or Goal?' Ask Netizens After Shaheen Afridi's Blunder In Pakistan's Pink-ball Test

Steve Smith breaks Don Bradman's 73-y.o record

World number one Test batsman Steve Smith went past Test legend Don Bradman's 73-year-old record to become the fastest individual to reach 7000 runs in just 126 innings. Steve Smith became the eleventh Australian player to reach 7000 runs as he batted along with David Warner to put pressure on Pakistan on Day two of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide. Steve Smith had vowed to not take Pakistan and Yasir Shah lightly after having been pointed out that Yasir Shah had got rid of him seven times.

READ | England In Early Trouble After Losing 2 Wickets In Reply To New Zealand's 375