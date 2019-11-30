David Warner Becomes 7th Australian To Smash Test 300 Amid Pakistan's Pink-ball Woes

Australia's David Warner etched his name in the records as he smashed his first-ever Test triple ton against Pakistan in the second Test on Saturday at Adelaide. Warner became the seventh Australian batsman to score a triple ton in the longer format of the game and the second Australian to score a 300 against Pakistan. Warner's 300 is also the first triple century scored at the Adelaide Oval as the previous best belonged to Don Bradman (299*) against South Africa in 1932. Australia are heading to a mammoth total as they are nearing the 550-run mark.

Maiden triple ton for David Warner

519 minutes

389 balls

37 fours



300 NOT OUT#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/tXPt1wXYbM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2019

Cricket's most famous scoreboard sees 300 for the first time! 🙌#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/NuT9dZRJzF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2019

Steve Smith breaks Don Bradman's 73-y.o record

World number one Test batsman Steve Smith went past Test legend Don Bradman's 73-year-old record to become the fastest individual to reach 7000 runs in just 126 innings. Steve Smith became the eleventh Australian player to reach 7000 runs as he batted along with David Warner to put pressure on Pakistan on Day two of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide. Steve Smith had vowed to not take Pakistan and Yasir Shah lightly after having been pointed out that Yasir Shah had got rid of him seven times.

Warner and Labuschagne make Pakistan pay the price

David Warner continued his onslaught on Day 2 of the pink ball Test as he smashed his way through to register his second double ton in Test cricket. Kicking off Day 2 on 302-1, Warner and Labuschagne made quick use of the new ball and continued to extend their partnership. David Warner got his double ton off 260 balls, celebrating the moment with the trademark jump and a kiss to the badge. Marnus Labuschagne, the highest run-getter in Tests for the current year, registered his back to back scores of 150, putting Australia in absolutely firm control over Pakistan. Warner received a standing ovation from the dressing room and from the fans at Adelaide.

