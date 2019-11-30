'Four Or Goal?' Ask Netizens After Shaheen Afridi's Blunder In Pakistan's Pink-ball Test

Pakistan seems to be having quite some trouble with the pink ball as there have been multiple instances of fielding lapses during the second Test at Adelaide. Pakistan bowlers took a good beating in the hands of Warner and Labuschagne with Shaheen Afridi being the only bowler to provide breakthroughs with the wicket of Labuschagne and Smith. However, Shaheen Afridi too had a bad time on field after he had some instances of misfielding, costing Pakistan more than what was already happening to them. One such instance included Shaheen Afridi chasing the ball which was speeding to the boundary only to knock over the ball with his foot into the boundary. In another instance, Shaheen Afridi let the ball pass without making any movement and indicated after the misfield, in what looked like, he hadn't sighted the ball correctly. Shaheen Afridi's misfields left netizens and fans in peals of laughter as they took to social media to poke fun at the Pakistan bowler.

Shaheen Afridi kicks the ball into the boundary

Here's Shaheen Afridi with the ball goalllllllllllll#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/HNXxkVq26h — BrainFaden Smith (@brainfadesmith2) November 29, 2019

Afridi clueless about the ball

Me narrowly missing distinction in exams as closely Shan Masood has missed the ball.....#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/7JfU7uTvnY — Muhammad Arqam (@ArqamAkbar) November 29, 2019

Labuschagne gets castled by Shaheen

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi provided the visitors with the much-needed breakthrough as he got rid of Marnus Labuschagne with a lethal delivery that sent the stumps flying. After picking up the wicket of Joe Burns on Day one, both Shaheen Afridi and Pakistan were on a wicketless drought until they managed to break the partnership between Warner and Labuschagne at 369 runs. Shaheen Afridi castled Labuschagne with a beautiful delivery, sending the stumps flying behind the keeper. However, Pakistan's bowling attack received severe beating in the hands of Warner and Labuschagne as the managed to accumulate 50 plus runs within 7 overs of the beginning of the play.

